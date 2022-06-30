STURGEON BAY, WI (WFRV) – You might be lucky enough to snag some last-minute accommodations this holiday weekend in Door County. Provided somebody cancels.

Destination Door County warns people not to drive up here and expect to find something on the spot.

But, they do see sudden vacancies pop up, and usually, Destination Door County learns of them before anyone else.

So, it will have staff manning the phones and the welcome center to help out.

“It depends what the cancellation was,” explains Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County. “Typically most places have a three-night minimum on a holiday weekend like this. Especially with a holiday on a Monday. Maybe with cancellations, there might be one or two nights available but those will be few and far between.”

This is the first time since the pandemic that Door County is hosting all its summertime events and performances.

The AmericInn in Sturgeon Bay says many of their guests booked a year in advance and have traveled from far away.

“We’re all full,” Dan Wiegand told Local 5 News as he was tended to the front desk. “We do have a lot of people up here from as far as I know about ten or 11 different states and a couple of different foreign countries, also, visiting with us.”

Destination Door County says if you can’t secure a place to stay and decide on a day trip instead, Friday and Tuesday are expected to see the heaviest traffic.

That’s because it’s a long weekend with the holiday falling on a Monday.

On regular weekends, the roads get jammed on Sunday because most folks have to be back at work.