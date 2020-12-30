How to stretch your stimulus check to make the best of $600 during pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) With stimulus checks heading to you, Kris Schuller spoke with human services and financial experts, about the best ways to put your $600 check to use.

Every week over 500 people come in contact with the Salvation Army of Green Bay. People who Emergency Services Case Manager Deb Weaver says are just trying to keep afloat in this pandemic.

“We are seeing a greater need, people are struggling at a much deeper, longer, sustained level,” said Weaver.

But overnight the federal government started sending out via direct deposit, $600 coronavirus stimulus payments approved by Congress with paper checks being mailed out Wednesday.

“When you have $600 coming in, it is best to really look ahead and plan,” Weaver said.

The $600 is half of the amount Congress approved back in March. And because of that – financial experts say this money, especially for those out of work, has to be used wisely.

“Take care of your needs first,” said Pete Spaeth, a financial counselor for Goodwill’s Financial and Debt Solutions. “Your utilities, your food, your shelter, your medicine. Those kinds of things are your needs and those are the kind of things you should use the money for.”

He says if there is money left over, save it. And don’t ever be afraid to use the services of nonprofits like the Salvation Army.

“We’re seeing a real need in the Green Bay and Fox Cities area,” Spaeth said.

Weaver says using their food pantry and hot meal programs will free up some of that $600 for must pay bills.

“There are many families that need that money,” said Weaver.

Congress is still debating if the stimulus payments should be increased by $1,400.