How to watch July 4th fireworks from home with WFRV

(WFRV) – While many local fireworks shows have been canceled this summer, there are still shows going on in Northeast Wisconsin that you’ll be able to watch on WFRV Local 5.
We will be live in Manitowoc, Kaukauna, and Neenah starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.
Be sure to tune in on-air or online for Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin brought to you by Festival Foods on July 4th.
Here are the details for each firework show:
