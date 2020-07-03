LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

How to watch July 4th fireworks from home with WFRV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – While many local fireworks shows have been canceled this summer, there are still shows going on in Northeast Wisconsin that you’ll be able to watch on WFRV Local 5.

We will be live in Manitowoc, Kaukauna, and Neenah starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

Be sure to tune in on-air or online for Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin brought to you by Festival Foods on July 4th.

Here are the details for each firework show:

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"