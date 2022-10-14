MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadcasters from across Wisconsin will be airing a Wisconsin gubernatorial debate Friday between Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will air right here on Channel 5, with WFRV’s own Michele McCormack as one of the panelists.

The newest episode of S.W.A.T. will be pushed back to 1:07 a.m.

The debate will also be shown live on national network C-SPAN and Wisconsin public affairs cable network WisconsinEye and streamed on at least 10 different platforms.

The WBA Foundation has a more than 32-year history of hosting debates and this year is adding a data team that will provide background research on the topics brought up during the debate while the debate airs.

The debate will be moderated by Jill Geisler, longtime Wisconsin news professional, WBA Hall of Fame member, author, and Bill Plante Chair in Leadership and Media Integrity at Loyola University, Chicago.

The panelists who come from across Wisconsin are:

Michele McCormack, Anchor/Reporter, WFRV-TV, Green Bay

Amy DuPont, Anchor/Reporter, WKBT-TV, La Crosse

Frederica Freyberg, News Director, PBS Wisconsin, Madison

Dan Hagen, Evening Anchor, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander

Dr. Ken Harris, Truth in the Afternoon, WGKB Radio, Milwaukee

Victor Jacobo, Reporter, CBS 58/Telemundo Wisconsin, Milwaukee

The data team includes: