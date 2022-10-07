MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadcasters from across Wisconsin will be airing a U.S. Senate debate Friday between Senator Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. and will air right here on Channel 5. The season six premiere of S.W.A.T. will be pushed back until after the debate ends.

The special will also be shown live on national network C-SPAN and Wisconsin public affairs cable network WisconsinEye and streamed on at least 10 different platforms.

The WBA Foundation has a more than 32-year history of hosting debates and this year is adding a data team which will provide background research to the topics brought up during the debate while the debate airs. These resources can be found here.