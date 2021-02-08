How to winterize your home in sub-zero degree temperatures

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Winterizing your home with a few simple tricks will not only protect your property but can protect your wallet from a hefty energy or repair bill.

Steve Engebos, Energies Service Manager at Kaukauna Utilities said, “We recommend that you leave the curtains open during the day light, let the sun in, warm the building.”

Another easy tip is to seal up any cracks around your windows and doors so the heat you pay for stays in your home.

“If your apartment or house has fans you can reverse the blades to have the heat come down, pull that heat down from the room and have it circulate through the home,” said Engebos. “That will help keep the home warm and help you save a little bit of energy.”

Experts say that doing something as simple as changing the air filter in your furnace can help save you money in the long run. A clean filter makes it easier for the furnace to circulate air in the home and uses less energy to heat. Local hardware stores carry most of the necessary supplies to get your home ready for winter.

Drew Carsten, Store Manager at Carstens Ace Hardware said, “If you ever have that cold draft underneath a door we do carry draft busters, you can slide it right underneath there and that pretty much help mother nature from coming back inside. Another couple of really good things we like to use are window insulation kits.”

If you really want to save money a programable thermostat can help by lowering the temperature while you’re at work or asleep so you’re not paying for heat when you’re not at home or awake, but sometimes preventing disaster from striking is the best way to save money in the winter.

“We do have insulation that wraps around the pipe but we also have heat cables so you actually plug that in to an outlet and that creates heat and that will make sure all of your water supply lines don’t freeze over,” said Carsten.

You can even hire a professional to conduct a home energy audit determine the best method to insulate drafty spots in your house and keep costs down over the long term.