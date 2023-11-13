OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After the Oshkosh Police Department received a report about a package scam last week, officers are reminding people to be vigilant of messages regarding deliveries.

Officer Kate Mann with OPD gave details about what was in the text message, saying, “It said that they had tried to deliver a package but were unable to due to incomplete address information. They also provided a link for the citizen to click on and a QR code.”

She also says those messages can look real because scammers will use a post office logo.

While it can be tricky to navigate, there are ways to prevent yourself from being scammed.

Some tips from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) include verifying messages about missed deliveries, contacting the mailing company directly, and making sure packages are not left on your doorstep.

Officer Mann also added, “I want to caution citizens that they should probably verify from the business if they actually sent a text or an email before clicking on any link or providing credit card information.”

Scammers can also face charges like theft for taking someone’s money or information.

The BBB also has a scam tracker tool that you can report a scam to. To report a scam, click here.