HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard got a significant upgrade as the Howard Commons Activity Complex had its soft opening on Tuesday.

Village officials say that Howard Commons is a vibrant community gathering place that offers an open-air pavilion, an indoor activity center with rental spaces, a multi-season skating rink for roller and ice skating, a state-of-the-art amphitheater flanked by spacious green space, and an all-new Howard Biergarten featuring local craft beer.

While the official grand opening is set for September, the soft opening includes the roller skating rink, open from noon to 9:00 p.m., and the Biergarten from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Howard Commons Activity Complex (Lauren Pieczynski/WFRV)

The Biergarten will feature live music performances at various times throughout the week, starting with CK Siblings on Thursday, August 17.

On Wednesday, Howard Commons will host an outdoor movie for families and friends to attend. Village officials say that “Family Camp,” featuring Leigh-Allyn Baker, Cece Kelly, and Robert Amaya, will be the featured film.

Howard Commons expects to bring in many local Howard residents and community members from Brown County and surrounding areas. For more information on the new space, you can visit its website here.