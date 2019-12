PALO ALTO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- The tiniest of tiny, preemies, weighing in at three, two, even one pound are being born, surviving and thriving. The youngest baby to survive was born at just 21 weeks.

Baby James is now in his mid-20’s and perfectly healthy. Any baby born before 37 weeks is considered premature. Right now, there’s no telling which moms will deliver early and which ones will go the full 40 weeks. But soon a simple blood test may be able to pinpoint a due date and save little lives.