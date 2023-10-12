HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howard Fire Department received a federal grant for more than $1,000,000.

Chief Dennis Staeven says the grant will allow the department to hire more first responders.

“It’s for a little over $1.2 million,” said Staeven. “That grant is going to be used to fund four firefighter positions for a period of the next three years starting in November of this year.”

The department will also receive new equipment to serve the community.

Chief Staeven says the department plans to protect and serve nonstop.

“We are going to be switching from a twelve-hour day shift schedule, and we are going to be going 24/7, 365 [days], for our coverage,” added Staeven. “That will have five people on 24/7, all responding out of this station that will be ready to go if EMS calls come up.”

The department is currently hiring to fill vacant positions.