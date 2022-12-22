HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has secured its second naming rights donation for the Howard Commons public space.

The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation has agreed to donate $1 million to support the project. To recognize the donation, the village will name the activity building the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center.

“The Kimps Family emigrated to Howard (Duck Creek) over 160 years ago,” Roger Kimps said. “It is an important and special part of our family`s legacy to give back to the community. The Howard Commons project honors its past, present, and future residents and can be enjoyed by all. A donation to the project is our way of sharing.”

Officials say that Roger Kimps was born and raised in Howard 82 years ago when his father started the local hardware store.

His brother Gary, who passed away in February 2021, purchased the hardware store from their father, and the store is now owned by Roger’s nephew, Craig Kimps.

Roger and Star recently donated a meditation garden in front of Saint John the Baptist Church, featuring a statue of Saint Jude in memory of Gary Kimps.

Howard Village Administrator Paul Evert said the Kimps family has an impressive and long history of commitment to Howard, and Roger and Star had been looking for ways to give back to their community.

“The Kimpses are active and involved members of the Howard community and were proud to have the Howard Commons Activity Center tout Roger and Stars’ names,” Evert said.

The Roger and Star Kimps Family Foundation`s naming rights donation is the second the village has received.

In May of 2021, Dan Schmidt, who owns Bay Industries in Green Bay, purchased the pavilion naming rights for $4.875 million to honor his parents, who founded the company.

In addition to the Arnold and Gloria Schmidt Pavilion and the Roger and Star Kimps Activity Center, the Howard Commons public space features an amphitheater, beer garden, and splash pad.

Construction on the project began in July 2022 and is expected to be completed in late summer 2023.