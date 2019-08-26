Howard: Several cats rescued after house fire

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — The Howard Fire Department says they are investigating a Sunday night house fire.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lavender Lane around 11 p.m. after neighbors reported a fire in the back of an adjacent home burning across the roof.

The home on fire was occupied at the time, but Howard Fire says the occupants evacuated after they were alerted by smoke detectors and hearing neighbors knocking on their door.

Packerland Fire District Units – representing the Howard, Suamico, and Pulaski fire departments – found smoke coming from the gable ends of the roof. The back wall of the home was on fire.

Units say they were able to quickly knockdown the fire and save most of the belongings in the home.

A total of 11 apparatus and command units responded. The home sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage, according to officials.

Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.

The estimated damages associated with the fire equal about $75,000.

Several cats were also rescued by firefighters during search operations.

Officials say the fire remains under investigation.