Howard-Suamico elementary students learn about sustainable logging

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) Hundreds of 5th graders in the Howard-Suamico School District spent this day out in the woods. As Kris Schuller reports it was all for a special field trip to learn more about sustainable logging.

Scattered throughout the Suamico Elementary School forest, twelve learning stations explaining the logging industry to 450 5th graders in an event called Log-A-Load.

“I’m learning a lot of the tools they use to cut down trees,” said student Kayden Olb.

“When I first came here I thought it would be boring, but it’s really interesting,” said student Mya Ndzengue.

“Teach them about forestry, why we cut trees, what is made out of trees, what is good for wildlife by cutting trees,” said master logger Arron Burmeister.

For the second time the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association has come to this school to create an outdoor learning environment, filled with big machinery, logging tools and information on sustainable forest management.

“It takes a lot of people to make it happen, a lot of people to make it sustainable and we want to make sure we’re being good conservationists out there,” said Henry Schienebeck, executive director of Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

Schienebeck says select cutting forests or thinning – preserves the existing ecosystem and that helps wildlife. It also allows trees left standing to grow at a faster rate.

“It’s also about wildlife habitat, clean air, clean water, renewable resources,” Schienebeck said.

“Logging is basically gardening, try to get out the weeds, so the best stuff can grow,” Burmeister said.

As part of this day, seven semis of red pine will be harvested from the school’s forest. Proceeds to go back to the school and to charity.

“We should produce about $6,500 worth that will go to the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Burmeister.

Thanks to this event aimed at opening young eyes about the logging industry and its goal of sustainable forest management.

The Log-A-Load program began 30 years ago and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association has donated over $1 million to charity.