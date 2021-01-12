GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Howard-Suamico School District approves referendum plan for April

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howard-Suamico School District has approved two referendum questions that could lead to a lower property tax rate.

At its meeting on Jan. 11, the Howard-Suamico School District Board of Education unanimously approved two referendum questions that will appear on the ballot on Apr. 6, 2021.

According to a release, if both questions are approved in Apr., it would represent a property tax rate decrease that has been in place for the last six years. The amount of the proposed rate decrease will be discussed at the Jan. 25 board meeting.

“We are pleased these solutions will also lower the tax levy rate for our residents and we look forward to continuing these important conversations in the days and weeks ahead,” says Teresa M. Ford, Board of Education President.

The two referendum questions that will be on the ballot Apr. 6 are:

  • Question 1 – is for $5 million per year over a five-year period to renew funding that would maintain lower class sizes, support staff compensation, and facilities maintenance. If approved, the question would lower the annual funding from the current $5.85 million to $5 million per year beginning in 2023.
  • Question 2 – is for $98 million to address critical facilities projects throughout all eight district schools, including replacements and upgrades to roofing, windows, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical systems, along with issues related to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility. Additionally, the referendum provides for learning environment renovations at Bay View Middle School and Forest Glen Elementary School.

