Howard-Suamico School District maintaining mask requirement for remainder of school year

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howard-Suamico School District (HSSD) sent an email out stating that the mask requirement will be maintained for the current school year.

According to the email sent out to parents, the HSSD Medical Health Advisory Team endorsed the District maintaining its mask requirement for all staff, students and visitors for the remainder of the current school year.

Masks will be strongly suggested for all outdoor athletic events and the Bay Port Class of 2021 graduation ceremony on June 13. Masks will be required for the graduation ceremony if it is held inside.

The advisory team also supported maintaining a mask requirement for all indoor summer school courses during Session I, which is June 14 to July 2.

An optional mask recommendation, as opposed to a requirement, will be in place for outdoor summer school courses in both sessions. Session II’s mask expectations will be determined at a later date.

There has been no determination regarding a mask requirement for the start of the next school year in September. A decision is expected to be made by early July, according to the email.

