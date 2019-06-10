Howard-Suamico School District offers free summer lunch program Video

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) The Howard-Suamico School District kicked off its first summer lunch program in the park for kids Monday. The goal here is to provide healthy meals to children long after the school year ends.

At Bay View Middle School - food service employees pack up hundreds of nutritious meals.

Lunches soon to be served to kids through the district's new summer lunch program.

“The reason why we're doing it is really to close the nutrition gap that happens when our final bell rings,” said School Nutrition Coordinator Stephanie Sticka.

This is a brand-new effort for the Howard-Suamico School District - working with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the village of Howard and Brown County to provide free lunches at area parks and one school location.

“If you're a kid, 18 and under, show up at one of our six park locations or Howard Elementary, one of our school sites, and no questions asked you're going to get a free meal,” said Sticka.

Of the over 6,000 students in the Howard-Suamico School District, roughly 1,100 qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. This program, while open to all children, is really aimed at making sure those needy kids are fed during the summer months.

“Every community has kids that are in need and I think this is one way we get to meet those needs of kids and give them nutritious lunches and allow them to keep playing and enjoying summer - like all kids should be able to do,” said Kristin Ashley, principal at Howard Elementary School.

“Optimal nutrition now when they are young, takes them right through adulthood, making them responsible, healthy and happy adults,” said School Nutrition Manager Laura Rowell.

It's a summer food program expected to feed 400 kids per day, Monday through Friday until August 23.

“It is about optimal nutrition and making a difference for these kids,” Rowell said.

And on the first day of operation in the Howard-Suamico School District, lots of hungry kids leave with happy faces.

“To be able to offer this for kids in our school is really outstanding,” said Ashley

You can find more information on the summer food program by following this link.