Howard-Suamico School District releases reopening plan

HOWARD-SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Following two initial drafts, the Howard-Suamico School District has released it’s Reopening Schools Plan.
Notable updates since the last draft include:
- Special bussing requests including daily service to and from day care providers will be granted.
- Lineville school hours will change to 7:55 a.m. – 2:38 p.m. for the 2020-21 school year to accommodate bus fleet transportation limitations and allow us to manage special bussing requests.
- HSSD will provide a full at-home online learning option to accommodate any family or student who prefers it for any reason. Students who select full-time online learning will have the option to return to the current form of in-person instruction at the end of each quarter. The deadline for online program enrollment is August 7, 2020 at 5 p.m.
- Details regarding Plan B student groups have been added for Lineville, Bay View, and Bay Port, including weekly and daily sample student schedules.
- Two staff professional development days have been added: August 12-13 or 19-20. In exchange, Winter Break will now begin December 21.
- Fox River Classic Conference announced plans for fall sports start dates and conference-only competitions. Schedules are subject to change based on conditions.
The school district says it will continue to monitor COVID-19 with guidance from Brown County Health and local health leaders, and will provide updates as necessary. Should conditions change, the district is prepared to alter plans to better meet the needs of students and staff.