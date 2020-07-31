Howard-Suamico School District releases reopening plan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) - A Citgo employee in Sheboygan has died after being struck by a car in the parking lot.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, around 1:32 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a person struck by a car in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 610 S. 14th Street.