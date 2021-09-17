Howard-Suamico School District to require masks for grades K-6, Sept. 20

HOWARD-SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Howard-Suamico School District (HSSD) officials have announced a change in masking policy for students and staff.

According to their website, the increased positive COVID-19 cases among elementary students and the number of students quarantined was part of the reason district officials say the decision had to be made.

Students and staff in grades K through 6 are required to wear a face-covering at school starting Monday, Sept. 20. This temporary requirement is scheduled to last until Thursday, Nov. 4.

District officials say the decision was based on the following factors:

HSSD COVID-19 case trends.

How many classrooms are closed.

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantine quidlines.

A COVID-19 vaccine, which is yet to be approved for ages 5-11 years.

They remind families of the district to use its COVID-19 Hotline (920-662-7233) to ask questions and report any COVID-19 test results.