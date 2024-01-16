HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Howard-Suamico School District say school is closed on Tuesday after winter weather affects school buses.

According to a release, district officials say they received a late and unexpected call from Lamers that mentioned that winter weather was causing their diesel engine buses to have mechanical issues.

As a result of the mechanical issues, a number of buses were said to not start and or stay running. Officials were unsure as to if a two-hour delay would be enough time to solve the issue at hand so the decision was made to close school for the day.

Officials say they want to make it clear that schools have been closed due to the mechanical issues of the buses and not due to the cold temperatures in which the windchill temperature threshold for cancellation is -35 degrees.

District officials state that Lamers is taking steps to make sure this issue does not happen again and buses can safely be provided in the afternoon allowing for after-school activities and athletics at Bay Port to continue as scheduled.

Students are being told that high school coaches and advisors will be in communication with their respective groups and teams. Students should also expect an email from Bay Port with an updated exam schedule.

At this time, no other information is available and Local Five will update this story if more details are released.