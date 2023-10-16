HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Some Howard-Suamico students are showing their appreciation for the U.S. Military by writing thank you letters.

1,300 students from Lineville Intermediate and Glen Forest Elementary schools participated in the Adopt-a-Troop program organized by Hannah Stillman. After moving to Wisconsin six years ago, Stillman started the program in her children’s schools.

“This started as just a way for me to teach my two children why they grew up the way they did, in a military family, and to help them understand the bigger picture,” Stillman says.

Her daughter, First grader Freya Stillman, was excited to create her thank you letter. She says, “I drew hearts around it to show that we all love the soldiers.”

Stillman’s son Logan also could not wait to show his support for the troop. He says, “Thank you for serving our country, and we hope you can get back to your families in peace.”

The letters will be put in care packages and sent to the 40th Infantry Division stationed in the Middle East. As a member of the Wisconsin National Guard, Catherine Suha knows these letters will mean a lot to the troop.

“Even though we’re not home, [the] sacrifices that we make are definitely appreciated, and it means a lot coming from the youth because they are the next generation that we’re fighting for,” Suha says.

The care packages will be assembled by volunteers with Associated Bank and delivered by the end of the week.

The Adopt-a-Troop program will also soon become a nonprofit that will help more members of the military community.