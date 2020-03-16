Howard-Suamico’s Giving Tree Food pantry opens early for families in need

HOWARD-SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howard-Suamico School District’s Giving Tree Food Pantry has opened its doors a few days early to families in need.
Typically, the Giving Tree Food Pantry is open once a month for families that have kids in the Howard-Suamico School District, but due to shortages, officials started providing baskets of food and toiletries to those who need it.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
School district officials are also making special accommodations for parents concerned about coronavirus.
“We thought the best option was going to be something drive-up,” says Kourtney Feldhausen, Student Family Engagement Coordinator, “The plan is that families are going to pull up. We have everything prebagged. We’re going to be loading that up into their vehicles and they’re going to get to take off.”
Wisconsin Governor closes all schools due to coronavirus
Social workers with the Howard-Suamico School District are also working to provide free internet access for kids. Howard-Suamico schools will be closed to students starting on Wednesday, March 18, until at least April 13.
LATEST STORIES
- Kwik Trip will not accept fillable mugs, cups temporarily
- Calumet County declares public health emergency
- Waupaca officials close three public facilities based on CDC guidance
- Greater Green Bay YMCA temporarily closed in response to COVID-19 precautions
- Green Bay’s Howe Community Resource Center collecting donations for families in need