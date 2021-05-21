Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry opens for the summer with some new updates

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Duck Creek Quarry opened on Friday with some new changes regarding park hours and procedures for obtaining wristbands.

Howard officials report that Duck Creek Quarry Beach is only open to Howard residents and their guests with a wristband. The Village notes that swimming is only allowed from the beach area and will be prohibited at the fishing dock or any other area of the quarry.

Residents can order wristbands online at the Village of Howard website. Officials say that after residency is verified, wristbands will be mailed to each member of the immediate household over the age of 5 and up to two guests. No wristbands will be available at the Village Hall or at the beach village officials report.

The Village is also asking residents to take precautions and wear lifejackets when swimming as the water depth is greater than 170 feet in some areas and no lifeguard will be on duty. At the quarry, residents must abide by the posted rules including no smoking or vaping, no alcohol, no glass bottles or containers, etc. Failure to do so may result in the loss of beach privileges.

While the beach area is only open to Howard residents with wristbands, the remainder of the park is open to the general public for catch-and-release fishing, non-motorized boating, paddleboarding, dog swimming, and walking.

Duck Creek Quarry Park is open to the general public from sunrise to sunset, except for the Duck Creek Quarry Beach. For the 2021 season, officials say the Duck Creek Quarry beach will be open for Howard residents who have wristbands from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day from May 21 to Sept. 6.