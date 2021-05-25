Howe Community Center opens Hygiene Hub

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – Howe Community Resource Center and Green Bay Leadership Team are partnering to open a Hygiene Hub. The organizations coming together to meet the growing demand.



Green Bay Leadership Teams spend a year working on projects to help the community.

Team #2 has been working alongside Howe Center for several months to create a sustainable community hygiene pantry.





The hub will provide detergent, sanitary napkins, toiletries, and a variety of other hygiene needs to nonprofits and Brown County social workers.

Howe Community Center says this has been a dream come true for them. The organization usually hosts annual hygiene drives, but now they will be able to help those in need continually.



The organizations have partnered with businesses to help fund the hygiene pantry. They also are seeking to get even more throughout the community on board. For more information visit their website.