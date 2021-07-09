Howe Community Resource Center holds clothing event to support at-risk families across Brown Co.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Howe Community Resource Center, announced the return of the Clothing Hand Up event that supports at-risk families throughout Brown County.

According to Howe Community Resource Center, in partnership with Operation Community Cares, it will be returning the Clothing Hand Up event offer free clothing to children in grades k-5. The center says that due to the pandemic, there’s been a demand for basic needs in the community.

Now, thanks to a $10,000 grant from the US Venture Fund for COVID response, the Center is trying to help those needs the best they can by providing one new outfit per child.

The clothing giveaway is set for August 30 and 31. Officials say registration is required.

“We are so fortunate to be able to hold this event again this year. With the pandemic ongoing, it’s still difficult for nonprofits to hold large giveaway events and we are thankful to be able to fill this need” states executive director, Amanda Johnson. Families are asked to pre-register by calling 920-448-7340 – as we will order specific clothing per child and will control the flow of people to account for social distancing.”