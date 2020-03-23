Howe Community Resource Center hosting drive-thru pantry for families

1  of  71
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local non-profit is helping families throughout Brown County put some food on the table.

The Howe Community Resource Center will be the hosts of a drive-thru pantry this pantry. Event organizers say a drive-thru pantry is a necessity in times where we need to discourage face to face gatherings, but still need to get needed supplies to families. Amanda Johnson, Executive Director tells us that the families who may rely on schools for meals are left with fewer resources in times like these.

“Our focus is to provide some basic staples for the families while also providing them with up to date information about other community resources such as Paul’s Pantry and the community meal program,” says Johnson. “Like every parent in our community, our families budgeted for spring break but with the announcement of school closing, they may not have the funds available for the extended break their children will be on.”

The drive-thru pantry will be taking place between 11-12:30 Monday. For more information or to donate, you can contact Amanda Johnson or call (920) 227-7891.

You can also find more information on their website right here as well as their Facebook page.

