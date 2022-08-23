GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howe Community Resource Center is helping out its students by providing school supplies for every child enrolled at the Howe Community School this year.

According to a release, the Howe Community Resource Center recognizes the need to provide this resource to families of Howe School due to the current health and economic crisis.

“Each year I get phone calls from parents and family members overwhelmed with the stressors of a new school year,” explained Howe’s School Social Worker Crystal Dubey. “From backpacks to classroom supplies, not only is the start of the school year a financial stressor for a family but also produces a lot of anxiety for our students about coming back to school empty-handed.”

The Howe Community Resource Center was able to raise the funds to provide the school supplies through private donations and through the money raised from Give Big Green Bay. As a result, the organization was able to provide over 450 backpacks for the students.

“We had some individual donors this year but really the brunt of this funding came from Give Big Green Bay last year,” said Executive Director of Howe Community Resource Center Amanda Johnson. “We had a very successful year like all the organizations and this is just one of the programs that we were able to do because of Give Big Green Bay.”

The backpacks are all ready to go for Howe’s back-to-school night on August 30, where the students will be able to pick up their new backpacks full of supplies in their classroom.