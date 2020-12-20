Howe Community Resource Center safely delivers holiday care packages to Green Bay families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local non-profit located in downtown Green Bay safely delivered hundreds of holiday care packages to Green Bay families on Saturday.

The Howe Community Resource Center with the help of volunteers dropped off holiday care packages on resident’s porches in order to maintain the safety of the families and volunteers while also still helping local families in need.

“We had 273 families register, so today’s just day one. We’re doing delivery’s tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday as well,” shares Executive Director of Howe Community Resource Center, Amanda Johnson.

The holiday care packages included items such as food, hygiene supplies, toilet paper, earbuds, masks, cleaning supplies, stocking stuffers, self-care items, winter gear, and toys.

“Families are in need for much more than toys this year, and we`ve been able to support those

needs thanks to generous donors in Green Bay,” says Johnson.