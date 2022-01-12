Howe Elementary School in Green Bay goes virtual, temporarily

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Howe Elementary School will be virtual for a few days, similar to other schools in the Green Bay area.

According to a release sent by the Green Bay Area Public School District, students and staff will be learning virtually because of a critical staff shortage at the school.

District officials say Howe Elementary will be virtual from Thursday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 17, with no school on the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The first day of virtual learning will be asynchronous, meaning students will learn independently.

Teachers say they will be contacting families and students about instruction on Friday, Jan. 14 soon.

Currently, staff says they plan on having everyone back in person by Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Afterschool programming is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Jan. 12. Learning will be different the next two days with asynchronous on Jan. 13 and virtual on Jan. 14.

Meal pick-up for Thursday and Friday will be available at door #10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

On Jan. 6, Minoka High School Program and Washington Middle School went virtual and extended their plans on Jan. 10. Franklin Middle School will also be virtual for a few days.