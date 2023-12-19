(WFRV) – As each year winds down, HSHS releases the top baby names, and this year there were new top names across the board.

Hospital Sisters Health Systems (HSHS) released the top baby names chosen at the two hospitals in northeast Wisconsin. Below is a breakdown of the top names.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay Top boy names Theodore & Oliver Top girl names Charlotte & Eleanor

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan Top boy names Luca & Myles Top girl names Ivy & Charlotte



In 2022, the top boy names in Green Bay were Noah and Henry while Charlotte was the top girl name. In Sheboygan, all four names are different this year compared to last. Noah and Oliver were the top boy names with Rylee and Olivia being the top girl names in 2022.

