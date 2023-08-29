GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The systemwide outage continues Tuesday for all HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health clinics. The outage is affecting access to phones, websites, and mobile apps.

On Facebook, the healthcare provider has been posting updates informing patients and the community that they are working to resolve the issue. Monday morning, Prevea posted its first update that the hospitals and clinics were experiencing outages to communications systems.

Local Five learned Tuesday afternoon that the main phone lines for each individual HSHS hospital are now working, and the Prevea Health main phone is also in operation. We received a link from Prevea directing us to their homepage, which is now providing updates about the outage as they learn more.

The healthcare provider says in their most recent post on Facebook that they are “continuing to navigate the temporary outage and are quote, committed to keeping our patients and communities informed as much as possible.”

The outage now appears to be impacting HME Home Medical stores. The store in Green Bay on the corner of West St. Joseph and Riverside Dr. has posted signs on the entrances that read ‘Store closed until further notice.’ HME carries home medical supplies, including respiratory equipment, monitoring systems, wheelchairs, and walkers.

The medical store took to Facebook to provide its own update. “HSHS and Prevea (including all HME locations) are experiencing a systemwide outage of clinical and administrative applications,” read the post. “For emergent needs like oxygen, vents, wound vacs, urological, or feeding pumps, call 920-639-5943 or 920-655-7905. To order CPAP supplies to be shipped directly to your home, call 920-888-9133.”

There has been no update as to how long the systems will be out, but HSHS and Prevea continue to work to care for patients’ needs and resolve the issue as quickly as possible.