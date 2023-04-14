(WFRV) – Masks will no longer be required at HSHS hospitals across the state of Wisconsin starting on Monday, April 17.

According to Communications and Public Relations Director Angela Deja, masks will no longer be required for most colleagues, patients, and visitors.

Other healthcare systems across the state of Wisconsin have also revised masking policies in recent months, including Prevea Health.

Prevea Health announced in February it would no longer require masking within Prevea facilities in most situations.