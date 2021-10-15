HSHS hospitals increase minimum wage to $15 an hour starting Oct. 31

(WFRV) – Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) healthcare workers in Wisconsin will be receiving a minimum wage increase starting on October 31.

According to HSHS, they will be raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour for healthcare workers employed across all six HSHS hospitals located in Wisconsin.

Officials say this increase will apply to a number of entry-level positions. HSHS hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin to receive the wage increase include:

  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan
  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls

“We truly hope this rate increase helps reinforce how much we respect and care about the important work
these colleagues are doing around the clock,” said HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright.

