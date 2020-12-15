HSHS president and CEO to retire in 2021

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) announced on Tuesday that president and CEO, Mary Starmann-Harrison, will be retiring in 2021.

Starmann-Harrison served in her role for almost 10 years and during that time led efforts in HSHS growing to 15 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, including adding to its system the HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls.

“During her tenure as HSHS president and CEO, Mary has overseen the growth of HSHS with a clear vision of establishing a high-quality and integrated model of care for the communities we serve,” said Bill Murray, chairperson of the HSHS Board of Directors.

Prior to accepting her role with HSHS, she served as regional president and CEO of SSM Health Care in Wisconsin for 12 years.

“As I reflect on my long career in healthcare, there have been so many learnings, especially in the most challenging years such as 2020. I am so grateful for the incredible colleagues I have worked with over the years. Our HSHS colleagues are mission-focused, dedicated and they take amazing care of our patients – which has been abundantly clear this last year. I will always remember the inspiration from St. Francis which has guided me for many years, ‘Start with doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible,'” shares Starmann-Harrison.

HSHS says the search for the next HSHS President and CEO is underway and expected to take around six months to identify a successful candidate who will be working closely with Starmann-Harrison prior to her retirement.