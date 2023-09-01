GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from HSHS and Prevea Health have confirmed that the systemwide outage impacting hospital communications is due to a cyber attack.

President and CEO of HSHS Damond Boatright joined Dr. Ashok Rai, the President and CEO of Prevea Health, in a Zoom video posted to Facebook to talk about the incident.

“I’m extremely proud of how Prevea physicians and staff, along with our hospital partners, have responded to this,” said Dr. Rai. “I must also thank our patients for their patience during this time.”

Both continued to say that the hospitals are receiving assistance from third-party experts to get to the bottom of the cyber attack. Law enforcement is also involved.

To view the entire video, click here.