PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching for a Huber inmate from the Ozaukee County Jail who has ties to northeast Wisconsin after he didn’t return from a work release on Friday.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Huber inmate Joshua Holden was released from the jail to attend work, however, when Holden left work around 4 p.m. on April 21, he failed to return to jail as required by his sentence.

Deputies say that Holden had reportedly made comments that he was going to buy a “bus ticket to an unknown location.”

Holden’s last known address was in Plymouth and he also has known ties to the Fond du Lac and Milwaukee areas. Authorities in these areas have also been notified, the release states.

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office

The 41-year-old Holden is serving a 120-day sentence for felony bail jumping and was scheduled for release on May 25.

Holden is 5’11” and weighs about 215 pounds. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, a black vest, a black hat, and black shoes.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office has said that it is following up on all leads and known acquaintances of Holden. However, follow-up attempts to locate Holden have been unsuccessful and he is considered a Huber walkway at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 284-7172 or your local law enforcement agency.

No further details have been provided.