Huber Inmate walk away from Fond du Lac taken into custody

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Huber Inmate walk away from Fond du Lac, David Pirtle, was taken into custody on Saturday by deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old David Pirtle was serving a 120-day and 60-day Huber sentence on GPS electronic monitoring for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

Officials report previous follow-up attempts to locate Pirtle and return him to the jail were unsuccessful, but on February 13 with the help of Fond du Lac deputies, officials were able to locate Pirtle.

Authorities say arrangements are being made to take Pirtle back to Dodge County Jail.

