HUD awards five NE Wisconsin communities with funds to help with housing

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced funding for Wisconsin communities that will help provide affordable housing.

HUD has given $5.5 billion to fund programs to provide not only affordable housing but community development, economic development and support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Nearly $92 million was awarded to local communities in Wisconsin.

Here in Northeast Wisconsin, five cities received funds:

  • Appleton: $610,569
  • Fond du Lac: $575,894
  • Green Bay: $1,507,127
  • Neenah: $227,189
  • Oshkosh: $828,550

Other cities in the state that receive funds were:

  • Beloit
  • Eau Claire
  • Janesville
  • Kenosha
  • La Crosse
  • Madison
  • Milwaukee
  • Racine
  • Sheboygan
  • Superior
  • Wausau
  • Wauwatosa
  • West Allis
  • Dane County
  • Milwaukee County
  • Waukesha County

The HUD programs that will be helped through the grants are the Community Development Block Grant Program that helps provide housing and suitable living environments as well as expanding economic opportunities.

The HOME Investment Partnerships Program helps provide funding to build, buy and/or rehabilitate affordable housing for rent or homeownership. They often partner with nonprofit groups.

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grant provides rental housing assistance for persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.

The Energy Solutions Grants will provide funds for homeless shelters and the final program the grant helps is the Recovery Housing Program which helps provide stable, transitional housing for people recovering from substance use disorder.

