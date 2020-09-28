HUD Sec. Ben Carson, Gallagher discuss Green Bay housing challenges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Green Bay on Monday.

Secretary Ben Carson joined Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) to hold a roundtable discussion on housing challenges in the area.

The two discussed the market in Green Bay and surrounding area and what solutions can be utilized to help address the issue.

Carson says the housing regulations can sometimes be one of the biggest parts of any problem.

“Every regulation costs a tremendous amount of money and by layering them on top of each other, we just multiply that amount of money,” Carson says.

He goes on to say the majority of regulations are placed on the state and local level.

Carson and Gallagher also discussed the private and public partnerships that are related to housing challenges.

