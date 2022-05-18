WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown.

“This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”

What is currently a giant plot of land just east of Interstate 41 will be transformed into a huge industrial space.

“It’s going to bring more people to our community, as far as employees, and the people that will be working within this building,” added Coenen.

The space will start at 100,000 square feet along County Road DDD. It can be expanded up to 265,000 square feet.

“We’ve been hearing about the need for industrial space for several years now,” said Manny Vasquez, Vice President for NAI Pfefferle.

The size of the building makes it the largest spec building in all of Brown County.

Developers say they chose the area because of its location.

“We have the golf course, you have downtown, you have people that live in the community, there are apartment projects going on. They can play here, or very close to here,” said developer Mark Schewei of Consolidated Construction.

The building is also smack dab in the middle of two of northeast Wisconsin’s largest cities.

“Labor, which is a huge concern right now for a number of companies, from both major markets of Green Bay and Appleton,” added Vasquez.

Developers also say they are planning to make some changes to make it even more accessible to any company interested.

“We have rail coming in on the west side of the building, which can service the building or the addition, but then we’ll customize the space to those businesses that want to locate here,” said Schwei.

While developers say they are talking to companies that might be interested, there are no major announcements about who could move in just yet. Construction is expected to wrap up at the end of 2022.