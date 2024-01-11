MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating an incident in which a hunter came across human skeletal remains discovered on the Menominee Indian Reservation back in October of 2023.

The Menominee Tribal Police was notified that a hunter came across the remains in a rural wooded area. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belonged to an adult male.

Based on the characteristics of the skeleton, the individual is estimated to have been White and/or Native American, between the ages of 23-33 at the time of death, and between 5’7″ and 6’5″ in height.

The condition of the remains suggests that the individual has been dead for at least one year or up to ten years. To date, the individual remains unidentified.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations says it is important to note that the listed sex, age, race, and stature of this unidentified individual are all estimates. At this time, there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the Menominee Indian Reservation or surrounding area.

If you or anyone you know has any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Menominee Tribal Police Department tipline and leave a message at 715-799-5806.