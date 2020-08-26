NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Human remains found by Menominee Tribal Police in burned, abandoned vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENOMINEE TRIBE (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police have confirmed that human remains were found inside a burned out vehicle in mid-August.

Authorities say the Menominee Tribal Police responded to a reported of an abandoned and burned vehicle on Wednesday, August 19.

Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle contained human remains and confirmed that a deceased human was in the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Menominee Tribal Police say this is an isolated incident and is not related to any other ongoing investigation being conducted by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

In late July, the Menominee Tribe announced $10,000 in rewards for information regarding two missing Menominee Tribal member cases.

A $5,000 reward for information about Katelyn Kelley, a tribal member who has been missing since June 16, 2020, and a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Robert Lyons, a tribal member missing since June 4, 2017.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today