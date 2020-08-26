Human remains found by Menominee Tribal Police in burned, abandoned vehicle

MENOMINEE TRIBE (WFRV) – Menominee Tribal Police have confirmed that human remains were found inside a burned out vehicle in mid-August.

Authorities say the Menominee Tribal Police responded to a reported of an abandoned and burned vehicle on Wednesday, August 19.

Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle contained human remains and confirmed that a deceased human was in the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Menominee Tribal Police say this is an isolated incident and is not related to any other ongoing investigation being conducted by the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

In late July, the Menominee Tribe announced $10,000 in rewards for information regarding two missing Menominee Tribal member cases.

A $5,000 reward for information about Katelyn Kelley, a tribal member who has been missing since June 16, 2020, and a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Robert Lyons, a tribal member missing since June 4, 2017.

