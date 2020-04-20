Live Now
Human remains found following Marinette County house fire, state officials investigating

WAGNER, Wis. (WFRV) – Human remains were located following an overnight fire in Marinette County.

According to a Monday morning release, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house on fire at around 12:40 a.m. A neighbor contacted county dispatch, saying the house was located on Snyder Road in the Town of Wagner and in a secluded area.

Upon arrival, officials determined the house was a total loss. The fire had spread into the grass and woods and was eventually all extinguished.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were located and are believed to belong to the elderly female believed to live at the home. Authorities say they believe she was in the home alone.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire, along with the Fire Service, Sheriff’s Office, and county medical examiner.

Wagner Fire, Wausaukee Fire, Grover Porterfield Fire, Mellen Township Michigan Fire, Wausaukee Rescue, Wisconsin Public Service, Wisconsin DNR Fire, and Sheriff’s Deputies all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

