MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis.

Human remains found in burned-out car identified, authorities looking for suspect

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Police have identified the human remains found in a burned out vehicle on the Menominee Indian Reservation in late August.

Authorities say the Menominee Tribal Police responded to a reported of an abandoned and burned vehicle on Wednesday, August 19. Upon arrival, police discovered the vehicle contained human remains and confirmed that a deceased human was in the vehicle.

Stephanie Greenspon | Courtesy Menominee Tribal Police

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Menominee Tribal Police announced investigators received confirmation from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory that the remains recovered from the vehicle were those of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay.

Investigators are now asking for assistance in locating 34-year-old Emerson K. “Kelo” Reed.

Reed is described as 5’6″, about 210 pounds, and is Native American. Authorities say he may be in the Green Bay/Oneida Reservation Area.

If you see Reed, Menominee Tribal Police say you should not approach or attempt to apprehend him. He has multiple warrants and may be dangerous. Instead, call 911 to report it.

In late July, the Menominee Tribe announced $10,000 in rewards for information regarding two missing Menominee Tribal member cases.

A $5,000 reward for information about Katelyn Kelley, a tribal member who has been missing since June 16, 2020, and a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Robert Lyons, a tribal member missing since June 4, 2017.

