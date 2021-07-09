Human remains found in Dane Co., deputies suspect could belong to missing Village of Windsor couple

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that human remains, possibly belonging to a missing Village of Windsor couple, were found on a rural property in Dane County on Thursday.

Deputies say that during their investigation into the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson, officers were given information from friends, family, and neighbors that led deputies to a rural property in Dane County where they discovered human remains.

The remains have reportedly not been identified at this time, but officers say the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy of the remains this weekend.

Deputies are speculating the remains could belong to Bart and Krista Halderson who were reported missing in the Dane County area on July 7, by their 23-year-old son Chandler M. Halderson.

Halderson had allegedly told deputies his parents had left their Village of Windsor home early Friday morning with an unknown couple to spend the Fourth of July holiday weekend at their cabin in White Lake but did not return as expected.

After further investigation, investigators discovered Halderson had given false information to officers regarding his parent’s disappearance leading to his arrest. Halderson is currently being held in Dane County Jail on a charge of providing false information in a missing person investigation.

This case remains under investigation at this time. Citizens are asked to contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office if they have any information related to the Halderson’s and their disappearance. Tips can be left on the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608.284.6900 and callers can remain anonymous.