FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says human remains were found Thursday evening, and a death investigation is ongoing.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on April 27 around 9:20 p.m., it responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts after human remains were reported to be found. The remains were reportedly discovered in a marshy location.

Authorities say that a death investigation is ongoing. The identity of the remains cannot be confirmed at this time, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.