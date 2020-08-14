WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Human remains found in Waupaca County identified

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The human remains recently discovered in Waupaca County have been identified.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belong to 27-year-old Chad Anderson.

Anderson was reported missing on April 20, 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office says no further information is available at this time.

On August 9, the Sheriff’s Office says a reporting party found the remains in the Township of Lind.

Upon arrival, law enforcement report they were able to confirm the remains found by the caller were in fact human.

