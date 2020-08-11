WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Human remains found in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday human remains were found in the Township of Lind on August 9.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a complainant indicating they believed they had found human remains in the Township of Lind.

Upon arrival, law enforcement report they were able to confirm the remains found by the caller were in fact human.

Officials say the identification of those remains is still pending.

No further details were released at this time. Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

