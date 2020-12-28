Human remains of missing Milwaukee man found in Athelstane

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple walking in the Town of Athelstane on Saturday discovered human remains belonging to a missing Milwaukee man hanging from a tree, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon a couple walking along their wooded property located in Athelstane reportedly discovered human remains hanging from a tree.

Officials say it appeared the human remains had been there for “quite some time.”

After further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined the human remains belonged to a missing Milwaukee man, Benjamin Bodwin.

Deputies reveal Bodwin was 54 years old when he went missing back in August of 2018 after allegedly leaving his broken down vehicle at a business in Athelstane.

Officers believe no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner has ruled this to be a suicide. Officials report Bodwin’s family has been notified of this discovery.