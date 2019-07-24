Humane Society looking for help after rescuing 23 cats from hoarding situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) says they have rescued 23 cats from a hoarding situation in Brown County on July 17.

The Brown County Health Department reportedly requested the WHS assist with removing cats from “squalid conditions” from a home in the county.

WHS staff says they found two nursing mothers struggling to care for their kittens, living in filth with no running water.

The Health Department says they were concerned the rising temperatures would create more complications.

WHS says they rescued 17 adult cats and 6 kittens from the residence.

“Every cat needed medical attention and most are suffering from upper respiratory, skin, and eye infections,” says WHS.

Many of the cats are reportedly shy and fearful of people after being deprived of proper care for so long. They are now safe but face a long recovery.

WHS is asking for the public’s help to cover the extra medical expenses related to this case.

Donations can be made here or by calling 414-431-6119.

According to WHS, if you believe someone is struggling with animal hoarding, it’s important to reach out for help. Call your local law enforcement, animal welfare organization, health department, or mental health agency for supportive resources.