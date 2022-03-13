GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For over two decades, St. Baldrick’s Foundation has been encouraging people to go bald in the name of funding childhood cancer research.

When 15-year-old Tori Liebergen came to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation event in Green Bay Sunday afternoon, she said she had no intention of letting anybody near her hair.

She was there with her family, her brother had shaved his head in previous years and was doing it again this year.

But as Tori Liebergen watched person after person get their heads shaved, she changed her mind.

“I wanted to help people, so I just decided to do it,” said Liebergen.

Those in attendance donated $500 and then Liebergen got into the chair and watched as a hairstylist cut off all of her hair.

“It helps people with cancer and you could possibly be saving a life and helping them,” said Liebergen.

About 100 people got their head shaved on Sunday afternoon. Men, women, kids, and older people.

Mickey Prock and Mark Salmon have gotten their heads shaved together for over a decade. This year, they raised about $2,000 between them.



“It’s a great cause at the end of the day, and it’s a ton of fun,” said Prock.

Organizers told Local Five News that Liebergen’s hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids which is a non-profit that makes wigs for kids who have lost their hair due to medical reasons. Event organizers say they had raised $60,000 for St. Baldrick’s prior to the event which doesn’t include day-of donations.

The event took place in the parking lot of St. Brendan’s Inn in Green Bay.